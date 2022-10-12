TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,064,279 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

