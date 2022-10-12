TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 2,656 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 298,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 177,550 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ford Motor by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,636,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 494,491 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 893,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,989,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

