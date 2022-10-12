TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 266 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

MBB traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $90.72. 10,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,776. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

