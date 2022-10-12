TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 501 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,992,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,784. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.58.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

