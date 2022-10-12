TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 11,856 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock remained flat at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,939. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.

