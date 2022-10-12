TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 346 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 94,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 260.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,393,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

