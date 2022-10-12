TrueUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $59.81 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $907.05 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 907,250,147 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueUSD has a current supply of 903,698,059.671187. The last known price of TrueUSD is 0.99987779 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $57,019,160.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tusd.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

