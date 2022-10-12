Truist Financial Cuts Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $240.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.43.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.06. 2,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regal Beloit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.