Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $48.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.03.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. Truist Financial has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

