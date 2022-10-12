TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,135 shares of company stock worth $137,034 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.