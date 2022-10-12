TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance
TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $37.10.
Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,135 shares of company stock worth $137,034 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
