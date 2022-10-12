TrustFi Network (TFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $216,305.79

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One TrustFi Network token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrustFi Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. TrustFi Network has a total market capitalization of $216,305.79 and $2,147.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustFi Network alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.32 or 0.01616325 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TrustFi Network Profile

TFI is a token. Its launch date was March 13th, 2021. TrustFi Network’s official message board is medium.com/@trustfi. TrustFi Network’s official website is trustfi.org. TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.

TrustFi Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustFi Network (TFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TrustFi Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of TrustFi Network is 0.01085762 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,149.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustfi.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustFi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustFi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustFi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustFi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustFi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.