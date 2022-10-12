Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,486 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.67% of Tuesday Morning worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,810,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 310,786 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 387,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 278,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

TUEM stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.07. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Tuesday Morning ( OTCMKTS:TUEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 118.68% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products for the home, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 489 stores in 40 states.

