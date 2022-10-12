Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

TKYVY stock remained flat at $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

