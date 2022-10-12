Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWLO. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.31.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,910 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

