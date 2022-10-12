Twoge Inu (TWOGE) One Day Volume Tops $16,029.00

Twoge Inu (TWOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Twoge Inu has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Twoge Inu has a market cap of $9,325.12 and $16,029.00 worth of Twoge Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Twoge Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Twoge Inu Profile

Twoge Inu was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Twoge Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 640,000,000,000,000 tokens. Twoge Inu’s official Twitter account is @twogeinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Twoge Inu’s official website is twogeinu.io.

Twoge Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Twoge Inu (TWOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Twoge Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Twoge Inu is 0 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://twogeinu.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twoge Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Twoge Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Twoge Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

