TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the September 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TZP Strategies Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

