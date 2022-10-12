Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 4.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.81. 749,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,004,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

