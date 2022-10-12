UBS Group Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $8.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
