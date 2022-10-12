UBS Group Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $8.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

