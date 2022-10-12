UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.61.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,261,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,010,757.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,800 shares of company stock worth $3,256,860 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.37. UiPath has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

