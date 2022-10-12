Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of UCTT opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

