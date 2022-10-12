UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

UMH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 12,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.33 million, a PE ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.23. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,372 shares of company stock worth $52,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

