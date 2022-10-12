UMI (UMI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3,103.11

UMI (UMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. UMI has a market cap of $3,103.11 and $34.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMI has traded up 13% against the dollar. One UMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051663 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

UMI Coin Profile

UMI (CRYPTO:UMI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,061 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umitop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMI is umi.top. The official message board for UMI is medium.com/@umi_top.

Buying and Selling UMI

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI (UMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. UMI has a current supply of 1,175,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UMI is 0.00334889 USD and is down -6.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $82.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://umi.top.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

