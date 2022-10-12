Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 1,161.1% in September

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 1,161.1% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UMICY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Price Performance

Shares of UMICY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 172,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,912. Umicore has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

About Umicore

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.