Unifty (NIF) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

Unifty (NIF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Unifty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $138,946.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifty has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 11th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 tokens. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifty is unifty.io.

Unifty Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifty (NIF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unifty has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 1,737,212.37147008 in circulation. The last known price of Unifty is 0.61548455 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $138,943.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unifty.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.