uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,640 shares during the quarter. uniQure makes up about 2.9% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.99% of uniQure worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 60.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 3,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,608. The company has a market capitalization of $842.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.05. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative net margin of 184.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,307 shares of company stock valued at $868,032. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

