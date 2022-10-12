United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Raised by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $160.36. 48,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.70. The company has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

