United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

