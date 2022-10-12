Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $263.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03.
Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Unity Bancorp
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
