Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $263.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

