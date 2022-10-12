Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 70.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

