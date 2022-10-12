Universal Pickle Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (UPL)

Universal Pickle (UPL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Universal Pickle has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Universal Pickle token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Universal Pickle has a total market cap of $16,423.91 and approximately $186,268.00 worth of Universal Pickle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Universal Pickle

Universal Pickle launched on December 18th, 2021. Universal Pickle’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,336,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Universal Pickle is https://reddit.com/r/universal___pickle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universal Pickle’s official Twitter account is @pickleuniversal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Universal Pickle’s official website is www.universalpickletoken.com.

Buying and Selling Universal Pickle

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Pickle (UPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Universal Pickle has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Universal Pickle is 0.00001767 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.universalpickletoken.com/.”

