UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.28. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 3,985 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
UP Fintech Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
Featured Stories
