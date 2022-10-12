UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.28. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 3,985 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

UP Fintech Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in UP Fintech by 7.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in UP Fintech by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

