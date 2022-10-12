Upfire (UPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $23,305.00

Upfire (UPR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Upfire token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Upfire has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Upfire has a total market cap of $299,173.11 and $23,305.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Upfire Token Profile

Upfire launched on April 15th, 2021. Upfire’s total supply is 779,713,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,670,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfire is https://reddit.com/r/upfire and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Upfire’s official message board is medium.com/upfire. Upfire’s official Twitter account is @upfirehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfire is www.upfire.com.

Buying and Selling Upfire

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfire (UPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Upfire has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Upfire is 0.0015209 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $24,743.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.upfire.com.”

