Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,699 shares during the quarter. Upland Software comprises about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 2.31% of Upland Software worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.80. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,051.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,051.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $187,745.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares in the company, valued at $808,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $662,300. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

