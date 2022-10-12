Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Position Boosted by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 37.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 345,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 94,828 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Upland Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 145,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upland Software news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares in the company, valued at $808,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,540.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $187,745.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $662,300 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 5,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,493. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About Upland Software

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Articles

