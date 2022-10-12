Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,310,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,292,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ur-Energy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 28.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

