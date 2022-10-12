Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,310,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,292,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Ur-Energy Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ur-Energy (URG)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.