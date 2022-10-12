Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

