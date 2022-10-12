V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of VFC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $50,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after acquiring an additional 756,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 440,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

