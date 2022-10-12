V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.92. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

