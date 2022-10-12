V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,608,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

