V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,760,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 491,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,944,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,893,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

