V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,478 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in YETI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

