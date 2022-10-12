V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $59.68 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

