V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $49,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

