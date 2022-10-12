V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.96). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

