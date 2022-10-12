V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

