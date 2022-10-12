V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,174,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.87.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

