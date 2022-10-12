V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $556,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

