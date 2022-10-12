Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Position Lifted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81,015 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises about 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 770,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,225,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

