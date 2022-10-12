Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Cut to €22.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLEEY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Valeo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of VLEEY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

