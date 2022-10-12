Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Vallourec from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Vallourec Price Performance
VLOWY remained flat at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.12. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About Vallourec
Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.
